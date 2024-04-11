Employment in Galway continues steady increase

Employment in Galway is continuing to increase since the beginning of the year.

Another hundred people left the Live Register across Galway in March – following a similar trend in February.





There are now 8,439 people unemployed across the city and county.

The only two areas which saw a dip in employment were Tuam and Gort, but both only by a small margin.

In Tuam, six people were added to the Live Register during March, with the total now standing at 1,073.

While in Gort, 13 more people were added to make the total there 613.

In Ballinasloe, 28 people left the Live Register, with the total there at 911, while at 649, Clifden saw a drop of 54 people.

There are now 785 people unemployed in Loughrea – a slight drop of just seven people since February.

Meanwhile, 4,408 people are unemployed in Galway city following a drop of 42 on the month previous.

