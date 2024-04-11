Employment in Galway continues steady increase
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Employment in Galway is continuing to increase since the beginning of the year.
Another hundred people left the Live Register across Galway in March – following a similar trend in February.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There are now 8,439 people unemployed across the city and county.
The only two areas which saw a dip in employment were Tuam and Gort, but both only by a small margin.
In Tuam, six people were added to the Live Register during March, with the total now standing at 1,073.
While in Gort, 13 more people were added to make the total there 613.
In Ballinasloe, 28 people left the Live Register, with the total there at 911, while at 649, Clifden saw a drop of 54 people.
There are now 785 people unemployed in Loughrea – a slight drop of just seven people since February.
Meanwhile, 4,408 people are unemployed in Galway city following a drop of 42 on the month previous.
The post Employment in Galway continues steady increase appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New 14-classroom building announced for special school in Renmore
Funding for a new 14-classroom school has been confirmed for Rosedale special school in Renmore. ...
First Irish Interceltic Business Forum to be held in Galway next week
The first-ever Interceltic Business Forum to be held on Irish soil will take place in Galway next...
Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company announce artists to recieve bursary awards
Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company have announced ten artists who have been selected f...
An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of housing development in Kinvara
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a housing development in Kinvara previously rejected ...
Cultural trailblazer marks 90th birthday with parachute jump
A Galway cultural trailblazer will chart a course blazing through the skies to celebrate turning ...
‘Old wild place’ inspires debut children’s novel
Arts Week with Judy Murphy The opening line of Méabh McDonnell’s debut novel, Into the Witchwo...
Defiant Connacht rally for fantastic victory in France
Pau 30 Connacht 40 JOHN FALLON at Stade du Hameau BUNDEE Aki crowned his 34th birthday b...
Naughton snub sees wait go on for Galway Minister
World of Politics with Harry McGee When the next general election takes place early next year ...
Presidency the icing on cake for pioneering Frances
Frances Egan has made history by being elected the first woman president of the Pioneer Total Abs...