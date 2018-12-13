Employers group IBEC says city ring road is ‘vital’ for region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N6 Galway City Ring Road is ‘vital for the region’s future’.

That’s according to employers’ group IBEC which says traffic congestion is a significant challenge for business expansion in Galway.

The organisation says almost half of commuters in the Galway metropolitan area spend over an hour each day getting to and from work.

Senior Regional Policy Executive with IBEC, Helen Leahy says Galway’s severe traffic congestion is having a direct effect on business expansion.