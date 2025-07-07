Employees prepare to undertake charity cycle for two causes close to their hearts

An award-winning Ballinasloe company which has manufactured bespoke fitted furniture for more than 40 years is temporarily branching out into the ‘up-cycling’ business – when staff and supporters take to their bikes for a massive charity run!

The charity cycle will involve members of Western Postform – in existence in Ballinasloe – along with several members of the local community who are enthusiastic to get involved.

Company owners Alan and Olivia O’Grady told the Connacht Tribune that they hoped to raise a significant amount of money for two charities close to their hearts.

The cycle will start from Hollyblue House Cancer Support in Gort and finish at East Galway Midlands Cancer Support in Ballinasloe, connecting two vital community-based organisations that support those affected by cancer.

Western Postform, a leading name in bespoke fitted furniture industry based in Ballinasloe, has been awarded the prestigious I Am Here European Company of the Year Award for 2025.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team,” said Olivia.

“This mental health programme was introduced over years ago and has been an impactful initiative, particularly focused on supporting mental well-being in workplaces and communities.

“This programme is an innovative approach aimed at addressing mental health challenges in an open and constructive way, encouraging people to talk about mental health and reduce the stigma around it,” she added.

The charity cycle takes place on September 6, with employees, friends, family and supporters of Western Postform all coming together to show their support for cancer patients and their families.

“We know how crucial these cancer support services are to families in Galway and we wanted to use our success as a platform to give back,” said Olivia.

“Cancer affects so many people and these two organisations provide an invaluable network of support. We hope this cycle will not only raise much-needed funds but also spread awareness of the great work they are doing.”

The company’s reputation for producing bespoke fitted furniture and its unwavering commitment to innovation has set the stage for this recognition on the international stage.

However, the company’s achievements extend beyond just business success. Western Postform has consistently invested in sustainability practices, employee development, and charitable events.

Pictured: Olivia and Alan O’Grady of Western Postform in Ballinasloe who are organising a charity cycle event in the town. Photo: Gerry Stronge Photography, Ballinasloe.