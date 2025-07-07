Employees prepare to undertake charity cycle for two causes close to their hearts

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
An award-winning Ballinasloe company which has manufactured bespoke fitted furniture for more than 40 years is temporarily branching out into the ‘up-cycling’ business – when staff and supporters take to their bikes for a massive charity run!
The charity cycle will involve members of Western Postform – in existence in Ballinasloe – along with several members of the local community who are enthusiastic to get involved.
Company owners Alan and Olivia O’Grady told the Connacht Tribune that they hoped to raise a significant amount of money for two charities close to their hearts.
The cycle will start from Hollyblue House Cancer Support in Gort and finish at East Galway Midlands Cancer Support in Ballinasloe, connecting two vital community-based organisations that support those affected by cancer.
Western Postform, a leading name in bespoke fitted furniture industry based in Ballinasloe, has been awarded the prestigious I Am Here European Company of the Year Award for 2025.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team,” said Olivia.
“This mental health programme was introduced over years ago and has been an impactful initiative, particularly focused on supporting mental well-being in workplaces and communities.
“This programme is an innovative approach aimed at addressing mental health challenges in an open and constructive way, encouraging people to talk about mental health and reduce the stigma around it,” she added.
The charity cycle takes place on September 6, with employees, friends, family and supporters of Western Postform all coming together to show their support for cancer patients and their families.
“We know how crucial these cancer support services are to families in Galway and we wanted to use our success as a platform to give back,” said Olivia.
“Cancer affects so many people and these two organisations provide an invaluable network of support. We hope this cycle will not only raise much-needed funds but also spread awareness of the great work they are doing.”
The company’s reputation for producing bespoke fitted furniture and its unwavering commitment to innovation has set the stage for this recognition on the international stage.
However, the company’s achievements extend beyond just business success. Western Postform has consistently invested in sustainability practices, employee development, and charitable events.
Pictured: Olivia and Alan O’Grady of Western Postform in Ballinasloe who are organising a charity cycle event in the town. Photo: Gerry Stronge Photography, Ballinasloe.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Man arrested after significant cocaine seizures in Oranmore and Ballybane
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested after cocaine worth €80 thousan...
Údarás na Gaeltachta announces initiative to bring vacant houses back to life
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta has announced an initiative to b...
Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavation begins this day week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe main works of the excavation of the former Tuam M...
Fee increase will price students out of college
The Government’s decision to hike college fees by €1,000 will price young people out of further e...
ATU Connemara graduate recognised with Design Award for Split-Stone Cabinet
A beautiful piece of furniture which weaves functionality with a showcase for iconic Connemara ma...
Councillor issues update on Community Transport Study for Headford
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that Galwa...
Galway Deputy tells Dail that Western Rail Corridor must be delivered within lifetime of this Government.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dail has been told by Sinn Féin TD for Galway Eas...
Mother and daughter offer taste of colour and creativity at Oughterard Courthouse
A creative mother and daughter unveiled a joint exhibition of their artistic talents at the Ought...
Irish Language Awards to Canadian and Irish Scholars in Conamara college
The growth of the Irish language on the other side of the Atlantic was underlined at a ceremony i...