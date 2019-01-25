Emerging classical musicians to showcase talent at city concert

Some of Ireland’s most talented young musicians, including a young group from the Gort-based Coole Music School, will perform at a special concert this Sunday, January 27, at 3pm in the Emily Anderson Concert Hall at NUI Galway.

The event is being hosted by the Galway Music Residency (GMR) and is part of its Apprentice Ensemble programme.

The programme, now in its 13th year, provides emerging musicians with regular mentoring sessions from the Galway-based ConTempo Quartet.

For this year’s programme, ConTempo has been working with four gifted groups, local and national. They were chosen via an application process, followed by interviews and an audition.

The first is the Incantato String Quartet, which is based in DIT’s Conservatory of Music and Drama.

Clarinet and piano duo, Dina Ryan and Aoife Moran, also study at DIT where they are completing the final year of their degree programme.

The Euterpe Wind Quintet was formed at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, where its members met in 2017. Hailing from Mexico, Croatia Jordan and Ireland, they are studying across the Bachelor and Master programmes.

