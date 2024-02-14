Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning

Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning.

The wire rope maintenance works will be taking place from 9.30am to 4pm, today, tomorrow and Friday.





Traffic management measures will be in place during that time, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The works cover from the Carrowmoneash Roundabout in Oranmore, to the approach to the Martin Junction near Galway Clinic.

