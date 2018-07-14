Emergency Services tackle reignited gorse fire in Barna overnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services spent a number of hours overnight tackling a re-ignited gorse fire north of Barna.

A major blaze erupted at Truskey West earlier this week – and while it has since been contained, there have been a number of flare-ups in recent days.

Fire crews have been called to the site – one or two miles north of the village – countless times since Tuesday.

They say difficult conditions make it extremely challenging to fully extinguish the fire.

A significant incident last evening led to a heavy presence of smoke which saw the Barna to Moycullen Road once again closed for a time.

Fire crews conducted ‘dampening’ operations throughout the night and the road has since re-opened.