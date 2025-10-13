Emergency services combine to demonstrate resources in show of strength for Aran open day

The State’s emergency services demonstrated a show of strength on the Aran Islands last week – including the presence of first Garda on horseback on Inis Mór in over a century.

Up to 300 students and staff of the three islands – including around 140 from Inis Oírr and Inis Meáin – attended an emergency service open day on Cill Rónáin on Inis Mór.

The event was organised by Cill Rónáin Garda Station, Pleanáil Teanga Árann and Comharchumann Forbartha Árann.

The Aran Islands have a dedicated team of emergency services available to the three islands in the Gaeltacht that operate 24/7, 365-days per year.

This team includes a HSE island emergency response doctor, frontline HSE public health nurse, An Garda Síochána, RNLI, Fire Service, Coast Guard, Cliff Rescue and Ambulance services.

Collectively during peak season, the Aran Islands attracts up to 3,000 tourists daily, which brings challenges to all emergency services.

On average across the three islands, there is one airlift per week with the Coast Guard helicopter and the RNLI’s lifeboat dealing with on average two calls per week – by far the busiest lifeboat station in Ireland.

Last Wednesday’s open day on Inis Mór showcased how the various organisations deal with emergencies in the unique island locations.

It represented the first time that students from the islands’ three secondary schools and four primary schools assembled in the one place.

It was also the first time since 1911 that a police officer was on Inis Mór on horseback.

As part of the show of strength and open day, An Garda Síochána’s Air Support Unit did a flyby and landing.

It was supported by other Garda units including Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Roads Policing Unit, and Garda Armed Response Unit, who visited the island for the event.

The Irish Coast Guard Helicopter did a demonstration with the RNLI lifeboat on the bay, and the islands’ Fire Service carried out a controlled oil pan fire and much more.

Rescue 115 was the first to begin the demonstrations as the helicopter hovered above the harbour as a winchman was lowered down.

The Aran Islands Lifeboat went out in the harbour and demonstrated a man overboard exercise showcasing firsthand how they save lives at sea.

Shortly after, the Aran Fire and Rescue team cut open an overturned car and removed the mannequin from the car.

The crew allowed the school children to assist by carrying a stretcher with the mannequin, demonstrating how the team work together during emergencies.

To finish off the demonstrations on the day, Rope Rescue Galway Fire Service descended the side of the pier showcasing their expert rescue rope techniques.

“This is the first initiative of its kind on the Aran Islands and we see it as a powerful opportunity to demonstrate our unique partnership, while inspiring children consider a future career or volunteer role within the Emergency Services,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

Deputy Launch Authority, Aidan Coughlan described it as ‘ a powerful opportunity, to demonstrate our unique partnership, while inspiring children to consider a future career or volunteer role within the Emergency Services’.

“We wanted to highlight this partnership with a strong emphasis on presenting an open day to the island communities and the children across our three islands, to showcase how we deal with everyday emergencies in our unique location,” he said.

Pictured: The crew of Rescue 115 braving the elements to demonstrate their capabilities during the Emergency Services Day on Inis Mór.