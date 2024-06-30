Gardaí and emergency service are attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Clare on the M18 Southbound between Junction 15 (Crusheen) and Junction 14 (Barefield) this morning.

The collision in which a lorry overturned occurred at approximately 9:00am.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

No further information is available at this time.

The post Emergency Services attending Road Traffic Collision on M18 between Gort and Ennis appeared first on Galway Bay FM.