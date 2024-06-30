  • Services

Services

Emergency Services attending Road Traffic Collision on M18 between Gort and Ennis

Published:

Emergency Services attending Road Traffic Collision on M18 between Gort and Ennis
Share story:

Gardaí and emergency service are attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Clare on the M18 Southbound between Junction 15 (Crusheen) and Junction 14 (Barefield) this morning.

The collision in which a lorry overturned occurred at approximately 9:00am.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

No further information is available at this time.

The post Emergency Services attending Road Traffic Collision on M18 between Gort and Ennis appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
O’ Cuiv says refusing grid connections for data centres would be “short sighted” and damaging to economy

Refusing grid connections for new data centres would be a very “short sighted” move t...

no_space
ATU open exhibition to showcase students unique carpentry work

Unique pieces of furniture created by students at Atlantic Technological University are being sho...

no_space
Galway musicians to feature at next week’s International Harp Festival

A host of Galway musicians will be to the fore throughout the International Harp Festival which t...

no_space
Connemara conference hears how rural communities are building sustainable future

Connemara provided the stage for an international showcase to demonstrate how quiet, rural commun...

no_space
Two Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

In his final gesture before handing over the chain of office – and retiring from public life – Cl...

no_space
Local TD says Government “squandering” immense potential to be a world energy leader

The Government is “squandering” our immense potential to be a world leader in renewab...

no_space
Loughrea Toastmaster Celebrates 40 Years’ Membership

A member of East Galway Speakers has recently received an award to mark 40 years as a Toastmaster...

no_space
Labour Councillor demands urgent action on Housing Crisis following latest figures

A City Councillor has expressed concern over yesterday’s published homeless figures for May...

no_space
Researcher will work with Galway company to build ‘sustainable materials of the future’

A pioneering Galway company is welcoming on board an acclaimed researcher as they combine to deve...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up