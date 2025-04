This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A fire reported at St. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe last night turned out to be a gorse fire.

Several units arrived at the scene at around half past 9 last night but left a short time later.

Emergency services say no buildings were involved or damaged.

The HSE has come under criticism recently over the dilapidated condition of many of the buildings on the campus.

Photo – Councillor Alan Harney