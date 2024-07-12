Emergency road closure in Killoran due to a structural failure

Galway County Council is implementing an emergency road closure at Lurgan Great in Killoran, Loughrea.

The closure is needed due to a structural road failure identified earlier today.





Diversions are in place and alternative routes are available via Poppyhill.

Repair works will commence early next week.

