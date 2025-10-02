Embrace hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan

By Johane Mouton, Hidden Hearing Clinical Diagnostic Audiologist

Your hearing is invaluable; it keeps you connected, keeps you sharp, keeps the detail in life. It’s central to the way we perceive, interact with, and experience the world. Valuing our health means valuing our hearing. In Ireland, around one in twelve people experience hearing loss, rising to half of those over 70.

Despite its prevalence, hearing loss still carries a stigma. Yet it is one of the most manageable health conditions in older adults. Just like your annual dental check-up or eye exam, your hearing deserves regular attention too.

Common signs of age-related hearing loss include:

Struggling to follow group conversations, especially in noisy settings.

Feeling like people are “mumbling”.

Frequently increasing the TV volume.

Finding some sounds uncomfortably loud or startling.

Persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears (tinnitus).

Establishing a baseline for your hearing today provides a better starting point for comparison in the future. Early detection can slow further decline and lead to more effective, personalised solutions. Hearing care isn’t just about addressing problems – it’s about prevention too.

Proactive steps to protect your hearing include:

Limiting prolonged exposure to loud noises – they recommend “the 60/60 rule”: listen to music or audio at no more than 60% of maximum volume for a maximum of 60 minutes at a time.

Using ear protection such as earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones in loud environments.

Quitting smoking to support overall ear health.

Having earwax removed professionally rather than using home remedies.

Seeking prompt medical attention for ear infections or any hearing concerns.

By embracing hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan, you’re taking a meaningful step towards staying independent, maintaining social connections, and continuing to enjoy life’s experiences. Addressing hearing loss promptly can improve communication, reduce isolation, and lower the risk of depression and help delay the onset of cognitive decline.

About Hidden Hearing

At Hidden Hearing, they specialise in delivering patient-centric solutions using cutting-edge technology. If you’re unsure when you last had a hearing test, now is the time for a check-up. They invite you to book a free hearing test to help you better understand your hearing, and how to care for it into the future.

For over 35 years, personalised care has been at the heart of all they do. They believe hearing care is a journey best taken together, which is why they provide extensive support, expert guidance and a lifetime of aftercare. Remember, it’s the actions we take today that help protect our tomorrow. From regular check-ups to tailored care plans and advanced hearing technologies, their expert audiologists guide and empower patients every step of the way. Their goal is simple: to help more people hear better.

If you, or a loved one has concerns about hearing, visit them in Eyre Square in Galway or call 091 539 230. They also have clinics in Athenry, Ballinasloe, and Loughrea, with over 85 locations nationwide. Visit hiddenhearing.ie for more information.

SPONSORED CONTENT