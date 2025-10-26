Eleven-year campaign reaches fruition as work starts on new Conamara ambulance base

AN eleven-year-campaign to secure a new ambulance base for Conamara ‘crossed the line’ last week with work having started on the project at Recess.

The new ambulance base will accommodate two vehicles providing an around-the-clock service to a region that poses many logistical challenges for the emergency service.

Patricia Keane of the Conamara Ambulance Crisis Group told the Connacht Tribune that the start of work on the new base at Recess was a piece of very good news for the region.

“In terms of the geography of Conamara, Recess is the ideal location for the provision of such an ambulance base.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and many years of campaigning but it is really encouraging to see work finally getting under way for the base,” said Patricia Keane.

Construction work on the ambulance and office project is expected to take about nine to twelve months to complete at which point the facility will then have to be ‘kitted out’.

Two ambulance spaces – one of them likely to be used for a ‘rapid response vehicle’ – as well as two car-parking spaces will be provided on the site of the old health centre with secretarial and communication services also to be laid on.

Currently there are single ambulances based in Clifden and Carraroe serving Conamara but the new facility at Recess is regarded as ‘a game changer’ for the people of the region.

“Over the years, there have been many times when injured or sick people have waited for lengthy periods for an ambulance to arrive.

“Even, over recent weeks, there was the case of a person who had to wait for three hours for an ambulance – when this new facility opens, it will be a big help in reducing the waiting times for an ambulance across Conamara,” said Patricia Keane.

In a statement issued this week, the Conamara Ambulance Crisis Group said that after ’eleven years of fighting, thousands of emails, various meetings with the National Ambulance Service, meeting three health ministers, dozens of Dail questions, and hours of zoom calls’, work had finally started on the project.

“From a public meeting in Leenane all those years ago, the support of the people of Conamara has been unwavering and our local councillors and TDs have stood by us every step of the way.

“We as a group would like to thank each and every one that has helped us along the way to achieving our goal for a better ambulance service for Conamara,” the Group stated.

Cathaoirleach of the Conamara Area councillors, Gerry King [FF], said it was a great boost for everyone to see work starting on the new ambulance base.

“This is very badly needed facility and it’s a great to see work starting on the project. Recess is the ideal location to fill the gap in the service and every credit to the committee who fought long and hard to make this happen,” said Cllr. King.

The new Recess ambulance base, just off the main N59 route, is approximately 35 miles from Galway City and just over 13 miles from Clifden.

Pictured: Groundwork gets underway on the new Conamara ambulance base in Recess.