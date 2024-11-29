  • Services

Eleven students from Galway awarded scholarships at WiSTEM Awards

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Eleven students from Galway have been awarded scholarships at a National Women in STEM Awards.

The scholarship awards are organised by Johnson & Johnson and is specifically for female undergraduates in STEM.

From ATU, Maebh Madden of Headford Road, Shauna Devine and Sinead Gormally from Ballinasloe, Alyssa Fahy and Weronika Krenska from Tuam, Clodagh Harkin of Corrundula, Ruka Aoki of Moylough and Fathia Elias.

From the University of Galway, Miriam Fuller of Renmore took home an award.

Also recognised, Ciara Beaton of Loughrea, attending University of Limerick and Eabha Brennan of Montiagh, attending Trinity College Dublin.

 

