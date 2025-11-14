Eleven Galway-based businesses among Irish Hair and Beauty Award winners

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thirty Galway based businesses have been recognised at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Eleven businesses were the winners of their catergory while eighteen others were placed.

This year the awards were spilt into chapters as a result of all the talented professionals in the country.

This group of awards celebrates the Connaught region, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal,the ceremoney took place in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa

The winners of their catergories were

Hairdressing team of the year- Locks of Hair Loughrea

Beauty experience of the year- Third Eye Beauty Galway

Hair and Beauty salon of the year – Crys Lopes Hair and Beauty Tuam

Beauty Salon of the year – Green Point Beauty Galway City

Hair Salon of the year – David Martin Hairdressing Galway City

Hair and Beauty of the year – Noel Maher Hair Company Galway City

Nail Technician of the year- Michaela Walsh Beauty Galway

Beauty Salon excellence of the year – Eva’s Beauty Room Galway City

Skin clinic of the year – Purejoy Galway city

Massage specialists of the year – Love Yourself Beauty Room Head Spa Doughiska

Local Hair Salon of the year – Rosie’s Hair Salon Roundstone