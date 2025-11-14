  • Services

Services

Eleven Galway-based businesses among Irish Hair and Beauty Award winners

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Eleven Galway-based businesses among Irish Hair and Beauty Award winners
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thirty Galway based businesses have been recognised at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Eleven businesses were the winners of their catergory while eighteen others were placed.

This year the awards were spilt into chapters as a result of all the talented professionals in the country.

This group of awards celebrates the Connaught region, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal,the ceremoney took place in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa

The winners of their catergories were

Hairdressing team of the year- Locks of Hair Loughrea

Beauty experience of the year- Third Eye Beauty Galway

Hair and Beauty salon of the year – Crys Lopes Hair and Beauty Tuam

Beauty Salon of the year – Green Point Beauty Galway City

Hair Salon of the year – David Martin Hairdressing Galway City

Hair and Beauty of the year – Noel Maher Hair Company Galway City

Nail Technician of the year- Michaela Walsh Beauty Galway

Beauty Salon excellence of the year – Eva’s Beauty Room Galway City

Skin clinic of the year – Purejoy Galway city

Massage specialists of the year – Love Yourself Beauty Room Head Spa Doughiska

Local Hair Salon of the year – Rosie’s Hair Salon Roundstone

More like this:
no_space
Galway volunteers and students to take part in major national climate march in Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway volunteers and students will be joining tomorr...

no_space
County councillors pass largest ever budget of €203 million

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has approved a record total bud...

no_space
Inis Oírr and Loughrea schools scoop national science film awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPupils from Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea and Col&aa...

no_space
Calls for 'unsafe' structures at Queens Gap along River Corrib to be removed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are renewed calls for the removal of structures...

no_space
Just 10 per cent of Gardaí passing out today to be assigned to this region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust 10 per cent of the new Gardaí passing out of Tem...

no_space
Local TD demands timelines for several new East Galway schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding clear timelines for new build...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP labels Fianna Fáil presidential campaign 'cluster-bleep'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Barry Cowen says the handling...

no_space
Substantial government funding for AMACH LGBT Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAMACH LGBT Galway is to receive 100,000 euro in gover...

no_space
Construction of new community centre in Newcastle to begin early 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction of a new community centre for Newcastle ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up