Eleven Galway-based businesses among Irish Hair and Beauty Award winners

Thirty Galway based businesses have been recognised at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.
Eleven businesses were the winners of their catergory while eighteen others were placed.
This year the awards were spilt into chapters as a result of all the talented professionals in the country.
This group of awards celebrates the Connaught region, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal,the ceremoney took place in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa
The winners of their catergories were
Hairdressing team of the year- Locks of Hair Loughrea
Beauty experience of the year- Third Eye Beauty Galway
Hair and Beauty salon of the year – Crys Lopes Hair and Beauty Tuam
Beauty Salon of the year – Green Point Beauty Galway City
Hair Salon of the year – David Martin Hairdressing Galway City
Hair and Beauty of the year – Noel Maher Hair Company Galway City
Nail Technician of the year- Michaela Walsh Beauty Galway
Beauty Salon excellence of the year – Eva’s Beauty Room Galway City
Skin clinic of the year – Purejoy Galway city
Massage specialists of the year – Love Yourself Beauty Room Head Spa Doughiska
Local Hair Salon of the year – Rosie’s Hair Salon Roundstone