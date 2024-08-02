The electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during major sporting events in July, including last weekend’s All-ireland football final between Galway and Armagh.

EirGrid says the All Ireland football and hurling finals both saw increases of around 80 megawatts.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Usage rose most noticeably during half-time and stoppages in play as appliances like the kettle are switched on.

A further spike of around 80 megawatts was seen shortly after full-time in the Euros final between Spain and England.

The post Electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during All-Ireland football final between Galway and Armagh appeared first on Galway Bay FM.