Election 2024 – the boxes are open!

Published:
-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 1 minutes read
The boxes are open as sorting begins on the votes cast in both the local and European elections.
Currently the focus remains on Leisureland – but with the Connemara North boxes now sorted, those votes are moving to the count centre for Galway County Council at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club.
The Galway City Council votes will move in due course to Westside Community Centre – and we have a team at both venues.
So stay with www.connachttribune.ie for all the latest Local and European Election news over the next few days.
