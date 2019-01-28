Elderly residents disturbed by men looking for brothel

Elderly city residents were shocked to be woken-up in the middle of the night – by ‘customers’ knocking on their front doors looking to buy sex.

Galway Gardaí have been made aware of a brothel and prostitution at a property in Bohermore and Prospect Hill.

Former mayor, Councillor Frank Fahy (FG) said elderly residents of these areas were being disturbed by people knocking on their doors mistakenly thinking they were at a brothel.

“They’re banging on their doors at three or four o’clock in the morning. Many of the residents are elderly and they have people knocking on their doors looking for a brothel house,” said Cllr Fahy.

He said it was very unfair what the residents had to put up with. He also told a meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that Airbnb properties throughout the city are being used as temporary brothels for prostitution.

Cllr Fahy said he did not want to go into details in a public forum, but he said he would speak with Gardaí after the meeting in relation to one brothel he is aware of at Bohermore/Prospect Hill.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said he would not comment on individual cases but assured the meeting that complaints about brothels and prostitution would be investigated by members of the force.