Eir says 9 in 10 Galway faults caused by Storm Eowyn now repaired

Eir says 9 in 10 Galway faults caused by Storm Eowyn now repaired
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Phone and broadband company Eir says 9 in 10 Galway faults caused by Storm Éowyn are now repaired.

Approximately 37,606 homes and businesses in Galway have been reconnected, accounting for 90% of the confirmed faults.

A spokesperson says out of the approximately 100 mobile sites initially affected by the storm across Galway, all are now fully operational.

She added recovery works continue across the county bolstered by redeployed teams and contractors as well as external staff

