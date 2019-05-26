Eighth Count Loughrea LEA: Hynes takes final seat

All of the five seats in the Loughrea electoral area have now been filled as veteran independent councillor Pat Hynes crossed the line without reaching the quota after the eighth and final count.
This followed the elimination of the third FF candidate, retired Garda Sergeant Pat Flanagan.
Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Jimmy McClearn were first past the post having been elected on the first count – and they were followed in by the Fianna Fail pair of Shane Curley in Loughrea and Portumna’s Ivan Canning.
Loughrea
Number of seats: 5
Electorate: 18,729
Total poll: 10,503
Spoiled votes: 165
Total valid poll: 10,338
Quota: 1,724
First count:
Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) 2,152
Jimmy McClearn (FG) 2,045
Shane Curley (FF) 1,581
Ivan Canning (FF) 1,564
Pat Hynes (Ind) 948
Pat Flanagan (FF) 738
Joe Campbell (Aontu) 661
Annmarie Roche (SF) 332
Eoin Madden (Ind) 321
Maher and McClearn elected
Second count
(Distribution of Maher’s surplus)
Shane Curley (FF) (+161) 1,742
Ivan Canning (FF) (+25) 1,589
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+104) 1,052
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+76) 814
Joe Campbell (Aontu) (+13) 674
Annmarie Roche (SF) (+21) 353
Eoin Madden (Ind) (+28) 349
Curley elected
Fourth count
(Distribution of Canning’s surplus)
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+4) 1,105
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+5) 845
Joe Campbell (Aontu) (+9) 736
Annmarie Roche (SF) (+3) 378
Eoin Madden (Ind) (+2) 360
Fifth count
(Distribution of Curley’s surplus)
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+6) 1,111
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+8) 853
Joe Campbell (Aontu) (+1) 737
Annmarie Roche (SF) (+1) 379
Eoin Madden (Ind) (+2) 362
Madden eliminated
Sixth count
(Distribution of Madden’s vote)
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+79) 1,190
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+36) 889
Joe Campbell (Aontu) (+37) 774
Annmarie Roche (SF) (+88) 467
Roche eliminated
Seventh count
(Distribution of Roche’s votes)
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+149) 1,339
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+53) 942
Joe Campbell (Aontu) (+73) 847
Campbell eliminated
Eighth count
(Distribution of Campbell’s votes)
Pat Hynes (Ind) (+221) 1,560
Pat Flanagan (FF) (+186) 1,128
Hynes elected without reaching the quota.