Eighth count Ballinasloe LEA: Three new faces as count reaches conclusion

Independent environment candidate Aisling Dolan picked up one of the last three seats in the Ballinasloe LEA as the count reached its conclusion.

That came after Glenamaddy’s Peter Keaveney was elected having exceeded the quota – and as independent Declan Geraghty from Williamstown also secured his seat.

Earlier Tim Broderick (Ind), Michael Connolly (FF) and Dermot Connolly (SF) also retained their seats on the Ballinasloe Municipal Council.

Cllr Keaveney had previous served in the Tuam area before the boundary changes will implemented last year which brought Glenamaddy and Williamstown into the Tuam area.

There were casualties when Fine Gael’s Michael Finnerty and Aidan Donohue lost their seats and, obviously, they were bitterly disappointed with the outcome.

It means that there will be three new faces on the Ballinasloe Municipal Council.

Finnerty and Donohue along with Connemara’s Tom Healy are the only sitting councillors to lose their seats so far but there are expected to be further casualties in the Tuam electoral area where counting is now taking place.

Ballinasloe

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 23,513

Total poll: 13,462

Spoiled votes: 211

Total valid poll: 13,251

Quota: 1,894

First count

Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362

Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168

Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632

Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541

Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387

Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082

Aidan Donohue (FG) 845

Michael Finnerty (FG) 697

Mike Kelly (FF) 511

Ken Campbell (SD) 407

Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308

Broderick and Connolly elected

Second court

(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720

Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536

Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446

Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326

Third count

(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733

Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575

Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369

Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354

Bruce eliminated

Fourth count

(Distribution of Bruce’s vote)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+7) 1,698

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+11) 1,637

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+84) 1,603

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+99) 1,259

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,001

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+16) 749

Mike Kelly (FF) (+34) 609

Ken Campbell (SD) (+40) 496

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+5) 374

O’Brien eliminated

Fifth count

(Distribution of O’Brien’s votes)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+96) 1,794

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+85) 1,722

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+11) 1,614

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+16) 1,275

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,022

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+3) 752

Mike Kelly (FF) (+84) 693

Ken Campbell (SD) (+2) 498

Campbell eliminated.

Sixth count

(Distribution of Campbell’s votes)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+13) 1,807

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+134) 1,748

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+19) 1,741

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+147) 1,422

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+37) 1,059

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+32) 784

Mike Kelly (FF) (+31 724

Kelly eliminated

Seventh count

(Distribution of Kelly’s vote)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+24) 1,831

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+184) 1,932

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+37) 1,778

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+149) 1,571

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+31) 1090

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+91) 875

Finnerty eliminated

Eighth count

(Distribution of Finnerty’s votes)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+67) 1,898

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+270) 1841

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+30) 1,808

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+262) 1,352

Keaveney elected; Dolan and Geraghty elected without reaching the quota.