Eighth count Ballinasloe LEA: Three new faces as count reaches conclusion

Independent environment candidate Aisling Dolan picked up one of the last three seats in the Ballinasloe LEA as the count reached its conclusion.
That came after Glenamaddy’s Peter Keaveney was elected having exceeded the quota – and as independent Declan Geraghty from Williamstown also secured his seat.
Earlier Tim Broderick (Ind), Michael Connolly (FF) and Dermot Connolly (SF) also retained their seats on the Ballinasloe Municipal Council.
Cllr Keaveney had previous served in the Tuam area before the boundary changes will implemented last year which brought Glenamaddy and Williamstown into the Tuam area.
There were casualties when Fine Gael’s Michael Finnerty and Aidan Donohue lost their seats and, obviously, they were bitterly disappointed with the outcome.
It means that there will be three new faces on the Ballinasloe Municipal Council.
Finnerty and Donohue along with Connemara’s Tom Healy are the only sitting councillors to lose their seats so far but there are expected to be further casualties in the Tuam electoral area where counting is now taking place.
Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Broderick and Connolly elected
Second court
(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720
Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536
Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326
Third count
(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733
Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575
Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354
Bruce eliminated
Fourth count
(Distribution of Bruce’s vote)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+7) 1,698
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+11) 1,637
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+84) 1,603
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+99) 1,259
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,001
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+16) 749
Mike Kelly (FF) (+34) 609
Ken Campbell (SD) (+40) 496
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+5) 374
O’Brien eliminated
Fifth count
(Distribution of O’Brien’s votes)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+96) 1,794
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+85) 1,722
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+11) 1,614
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+16) 1,275
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,022
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+3) 752
Mike Kelly (FF) (+84) 693
Ken Campbell (SD) (+2) 498
Campbell eliminated.
Sixth count
(Distribution of Campbell’s votes)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+13) 1,807
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+134) 1,748
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+19) 1,741
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+147) 1,422
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+37) 1,059
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+32) 784
Mike Kelly (FF) (+31 724
Kelly eliminated
Seventh count
(Distribution of Kelly’s vote)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+24) 1,831
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+184) 1,932
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+37) 1,778
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+149) 1,571
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+31) 1090
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+91) 875
Finnerty eliminated
Eighth count
(Distribution of Finnerty’s votes)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+67) 1,898
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+270) 1841
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+30) 1,808
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+262) 1,352
Keaveney elected; Dolan and Geraghty elected without reaching the quota.