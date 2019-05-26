Eighth Count Athenry-Oranmore LEA: Picture grows clearer with four seats still up for grabs

By Declan Tierney
The eighth count in the Athenry Oranmore area has been completed – and it has edged Gabe Cronnolly ever closer towards the quota.
This count saw the elimination of Fine Gael’s Helen Jennings – which augurs well for both David Collins in Turloughmore and former County Mayor Liam Carroll in their quest to win seats.
It also means that Fianna Fail’s Shelly Herterich Quinn is likely to snatch a seat for the party.
As it stands James Charity (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF) and Jim Cuddy (Ind) have won three of the seven seats with Cronnolly, Collins, Herterich Quinn and Carroll favourites to take the remaining four.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats 7
Total poll 12,717
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Marian Spellman (Lab) 206
Amanda McManus (Ren) 183
Charity and Dolan elected
Second count
Distribution of Charity’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235
David Collins (FG) +19 1,182
Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899
Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750
Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738
Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528
Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519
Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213
Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187
Third count
Distribution of Dolan’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253
David Collins (FG) +21 1,203
Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904
Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788
Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749
Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667
Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532
Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216
Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188
McManus and Spellman eliminated
Fourth count
Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280
David Collins (FG) +13 1,216
Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926
Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820
Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792
Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591
Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555
Cuddy elected
Fifth count
Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,289
David Collins (FG) +3 1,219
Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926
Michael Hannon (FF) +10 830
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +4 824
Helen Jennings (FG) +1 793
Josette Farrell (Ind) +14 710
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 595
Louis O’Hara (SF) +1 556
O’Hara eliminated
Sixth count
Distribution of O’Hara’s votes
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +129 1,418
David Collins (FG) +31 1,250
Liam Carroll (FG) +23 956
Michael Hannon (FF) +23 853
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +49 853
Helen Jennings (FG) +49 842
Josette Farrell (Ind) +40 750
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +84 679
Keavey eliminated
Seventh count
Distribution of Keavey’s votes
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +94 1,512
David Collins (FG) +45 1,295
Liam Carroll (FG) +47 1,003
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +43 916
Helen Jennings (FG) +68 910
Josette Farrell (Ind) +136 886
Michael Hannon (FF) +11 864
Hannon eliminated
Eighth count
Distribution of Hannon’s votes
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +35 1,547
David Collins (FG) +118 1,413
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +225 1,141
Josette Farrell (Ind) +219 1,105
Liam Carroll (FG) +38 1,041
Helen Jennings (FG) +23 933
Jennings eliminated