Eighth Count Athenry-Oranmore LEA: Picture grows clearer with four seats still up for grabs

By Declan Tierney

The eighth count in the Athenry Oranmore area has been completed – and it has edged Gabe Cronnolly ever closer towards the quota.

This count saw the elimination of Fine Gael’s Helen Jennings – which augurs well for both David Collins in Turloughmore and former County Mayor Liam Carroll in their quest to win seats.

It also means that Fianna Fail’s Shelly Herterich Quinn is likely to snatch a seat for the party.

As it stands James Charity (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF) and Jim Cuddy (Ind) have won three of the seven seats with Cronnolly, Collins, Herterich Quinn and Carroll favourites to take the remaining four.

Athenry-Oranmore LEA

Total electorate 23,796

Seats 7

Total poll 12,717

Invalid votes 202

Total valid poll 12,515

Quota 1,565

First count

James Charity (Ind) 1,792

Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720

Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226

David Collins (FG) 1,163

Liam Carroll (FG) 885

Michael Hannon (FF) 753

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745

Helen Jennings (FG) 734

Josette Farrell (Ind) 647

Louis O’Hara (SF) 507

Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497

Marian Spellman (Lab) 206

Amanda McManus (Ren) 183

Charity and Dolan elected

Second count

Distribution of Charity’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235

David Collins (FG) +19 1,182

Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899

Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750

Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738

Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528

Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519

Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213

Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187

Third count

Distribution of Dolan’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253

David Collins (FG) +21 1,203

Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904

Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788

Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749

Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667

Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532

Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216

Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188

McManus and Spellman eliminated

Fourth count

Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280

David Collins (FG) +13 1,216

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820

Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792

Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591

Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555

Cuddy elected

Fifth count

Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,289

David Collins (FG) +3 1,219

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 830

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +4 824

Helen Jennings (FG) +1 793

Josette Farrell (Ind) +14 710

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 595

Louis O’Hara (SF) +1 556

O’Hara eliminated

Sixth count

Distribution of O’Hara’s votes

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +129 1,418

David Collins (FG) +31 1,250

Liam Carroll (FG) +23 956

Michael Hannon (FF) +23 853

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +49 853

Helen Jennings (FG) +49 842

Josette Farrell (Ind) +40 750

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +84 679

Keavey eliminated

Seventh count

Distribution of Keavey’s votes

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +94 1,512

David Collins (FG) +45 1,295

Liam Carroll (FG) +47 1,003

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +43 916

Helen Jennings (FG) +68 910

Josette Farrell (Ind) +136 886

Michael Hannon (FF) +11 864

Hannon eliminated

Eighth count

Distribution of Hannon’s votes

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +35 1,547

David Collins (FG) +118 1,413

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +225 1,141

Josette Farrell (Ind) +219 1,105

Liam Carroll (FG) +38 1,041

Helen Jennings (FG) +23 933

Jennings eliminated