Eight-storey hotel plan shot down again
Published:
-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
A proposal to construct a new 186-bedroom hotel at Briarhill has again been rejected by An Bord Pleanála – on the grounds that it would be out of character with the area.
The higher planning authority ruled that – at eight storeys in height over basement – it would be too big in scale for the area.
The hotel was planned for a 2.4-acre site adjacent to Western Motors at Briarhill Business Park and the application was submitted by Parosi Developments Limited.
Galway City Council had granted planning permission for the development in 2022, before it was overturned by An Bord Pleanála who said that the height, scale and mass of the proposed development would be inappropriate for this ‘outer suburban area’.
“The proposal at eight storeys in height is considerably in excess of the prevailing in this outer suburban area and therefore would be contrary to the Galway City Urban Density and building height study,” it ruled.
An inspector with An Bord Pleanála had recommended that permission be granted for the development on the grounds that it demonstrated ‘exceptional design quality’ in its mass, scale and form.
The development would have included a ground floor reception area along with a lounge, restaurant, bar and back of house facilities.
It was also proposed to provide a swimming pool, steam room, sauna, spa and changing rooms in the hotel as well as a treatment room.
But in refusing permission, the Board said it did not share its inspector’s views that that the location was sufficiently well serviced by public transport to reduce reliance on cars.
“In this regard, it was considered that the applicant had not sufficiently demonstrated or justified the reduction in car parking provision below the standards required in the development plan,” it ruled.
“The Board also had regard to the first party appeal and did not consider an eight-storey building to be appropriate on the subject site,” it was stated by An Bord Pleanála.
Plans were first lodged in 2020 and approved by city planners in 2022 – but an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála by a local business and a local resident.
The core argument was the design and scale of the development would be out of character with the area, and would impact on nearby businesses, services, and homes.
Initially, a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanála recommended approval of the project – but was overruled by a split decision from the board before the developer went to the High Court and secured an order quashing that decision, with the court remitting the project back to An Bord Pleanála for fresh consideration.
Now, in its latest decision, An Bord Pleanála has once again rejected the project on virtually the same grounds as before.
Pictured: An Bord Pleanála has ruled that the eight-storey hotel would be too high for the area.
