Eight Galway students receive scholarship to cover full duration of undergraduate studies

Published:

Eight Galway students receive scholarship to cover full duration of undergraduate studies
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Eight Galway students are among 125 across the country to receive a scholarship which will cover the full duration of their undergraduate studies.

Ani Andonian Galway City/ Odhran Franco Bohermore / Mairéad Gately Ardscoil Muire, Ballinasloe / Rachel Kinane Calasanctius College, Oranmore/ Carolina Lara Pietracci Merlin College, Doughiska / Evie Little Presentation College, Headford / Róisín Murray Coláiste Chroí Mhuire gan Smal, Spiddal and Nabil Patwary St Josephs College, Ballinasloe were honoured at an Awards Ceremony in University Concert Hall Limerick.

In attendance was All Ireland Scholarships Sponsor JP McManus along with Minister Patrick O’Donovan and the family, friends and school representatives of the scholarship recipients.

Just under 2000 students have received the scholarships over the years, and as members of the Alumni all are eligible to enter a Creative Writing Competition each year

With a poetry category added for the first time this year Sandra O’Connell from Corcullen, Moycullen took the honours with her poem Raspberries

Sandra received her scholarship in 2008 and went on to study Biomedical Science at NUI Galway, later obtaining a PhD in Physiology.

 

