Eight Galway businesses qualify for the Irish Family Business Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Eight Galway businesses are hoping for votes from the public over the next few weeks for the Irish Family Business Awards.

Divilly Brothers, Carnmore – Best customer service

Luxury Irish Tours, Loughrea – Fastest growing family business

Atak Sports, Tuam – Retail and wholesale family business of the year

Green Marble tours, Galway City – Sustainable family business of the year

Western Post Form limited, Ballinasloe – Best customer service

Sean Loughnanes Ltd, Tuam Road Family business longevity

Paul Nash Travel, Claregalway – Transport and logistics family business of the year

And finally, Geraghty and Co Solicitor LLP Galway city – Professional and business services

The event will take place on the 30th of October in the Johnstown Estate

The winners will be decided through a public vote.

