Eight Galway businesses qualify for the Irish Family Business Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Eight Galway businesses are hoping for votes from the public over the next few weeks for the Irish Family Business Awards.
Divilly Brothers, Carnmore – Best customer service
Luxury Irish Tours, Loughrea – Fastest growing family business
Atak Sports, Tuam – Retail and wholesale family business of the year
Green Marble tours, Galway City – Sustainable family business of the year
Western Post Form limited, Ballinasloe – Best customer service
Sean Loughnanes Ltd, Tuam Road Family business longevity
Paul Nash Travel, Claregalway – Transport and logistics family business of the year
And finally, Geraghty and Co Solicitor LLP Galway city – Professional and business services
The event will take place on the 30th of October in the Johnstown Estate
The winners will be decided through a public vote.