Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition
Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.
Five Galway schools won awards at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition with Four of them going to Presentation College Headford.
Matthew Daly and Rory Maguire won two for their project “How green are the local GAA clubs? Comparing the carbon footprints of our rural GAA clubs.”
This project won the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) special category and was also highly commended in the Biological & Ecological category.
Angelina O’Neill also won two awards for Pres Headford. She took second in the Intermediate Individual Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category with her project “Biomaterials and Bioplastics. A focus towards a circular economy.”
Angelina also received an award for her display.
Chloe Ní Chonghaile, Mairtin O Conghaile and Amy Ní Chléirigh from Colaiste Niamh Eoin were second in the Intermediate Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences group with their project “Cumhacht na dtonn ar Inis Meáin – Cén tionchar a bhíonn ag crios an bhrutha ar chreimeadh agus ar sil-leagan ar Inis Meáin?”
Ailish OHalloran, Lily Hynes and Shaelin Howley from Dominican College were highly commended for their project “Detecting Neutrophils in the Tumour Microenvironment to try to detect Aggressive Breast Cancer and Identify Therapeutic Effect.”
Síofra Finnerty and Beth Lovern of Jesus & Mary Secondary School were highly commended for the project “Are fashion trends impeding on our health?”
Finally, Jack Mannix, Ellen Gilmore, and Conor Moloney of Dunmore Community School won an award for their display on the project ” ‘Lights Out’ Investigating the Effect of Sleep Deprivation on Cognitive Function and Social Behaviour in Irish Adolescents.”
