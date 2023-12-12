Eight animal welfare charities in Galway receive share of €250K
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Eight animal welfare charities in Galway will receive a share of almost a quarter of a million euro.
It’s part of a €6m fund announced by the Agriculture Minister to be allocated to 101 organisations
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This year, there is an additional focus on supporting charities involved in rehoming dogs.
Galway SPCA in Kilmore will get a whopping €96,750, while Pro Animale Ireland in Woodford, Loughrea will receive the next highest amount for a Galway charity – €31,125.
Forgotten Horses Ireland will get €20,000, Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue in Renvyle will receive €18,250 and Galway Cat Rescue in Knocknacarra will be given €16,800
Meanwhile the following three local charities are to get between €13,000-€15,000 – Fellenberg Foundation Ltd in Woodford, Galway and Claddagh Swan Rescue in Barna, and Rehoming Cork Pets in Carrigadrohid
The post Eight animal welfare charities in Galway receive share of €250K appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
ATU Galway scientists deploy first devices in Europe to monitor underwater mammals
Marine scientists from ATU Galway have helped deploy the first acoustic devices in European water...
Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy to learn IFA election fate as counts get underway this morning
The IFA presidential elections counts get underway this morning, with Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy...
Number of drug drivers caught in Galway City more than doubles
There has been a sharp increase in the number of drivers detected for driving under the influence...
Galway City Council ‘fleeced’ by private contractors
Galway City councillors have expressed concern that local authorities are being “fleeced” by cont...
Answers sought on income from Galway Airport concerts
City councillors have expressed surprise that no income from up to ten concerts at the former Gal...
In-depth report: Galway parents left waiting for years for vital disability services
Children with disabilities across Galway are waiting years for vital services to help with basic ...
Galway granny and granddaughter have a hit book on their hands
The cross-country odyssey of a little girl and a lion – dreamt up together by a Galway grandmothe...
County Galway landowners and anglers combine to improve water quality on local river
Landowners and two local angling clubs have combined to fence-off a buffer zone to help improve w...
Public toilets to open all year round at Renville Park in Oranmore
A full-time caretaker is to be appointed at Renville Park in Oranmore – and the public toil...