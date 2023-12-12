  • Services

Eight animal welfare charities in Galway receive share of €250K

Published:

Eight animal welfare charities in Galway will receive a share of almost a quarter of a million euro.

It’s part of a €6m fund announced by the Agriculture Minister to be allocated to 101 organisations


This year, there is an additional focus on supporting charities involved in rehoming dogs.

Galway SPCA in Kilmore will get a whopping €96,750, while Pro Animale Ireland in Woodford, Loughrea will receive the next highest amount for a Galway charity – €31,125.

Forgotten Horses Ireland will get €20,000, Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue in Renvyle will receive €18,250 and Galway Cat Rescue in Knocknacarra will be given €16,800

Meanwhile the following three local charities are to get between €13,000-€15,000 – Fellenberg Foundation Ltd in Woodford, Galway and Claddagh Swan Rescue in Barna, and Rehoming Cork Pets in Carrigadrohid

The post Eight animal welfare charities in Galway receive share of €250K appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

