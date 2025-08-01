  • Services

Eibhlín Seoighthe "not giving up on commitments" after resigning from Soc Dems

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe says she is “not giving up on the commitments given on doors” following her resignation from the Social Democrats.

Councillor Seoighthe, who’s staying on the council, was elected little more than a year ago, and also stood for the Soc Dems in the November General Election.

This news came as a surprise to many; and it’s still not clear what was behind the decision.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news Councillor Seoighthe has expressed disappointment that the information was leaked before she had an opportunity to speak to family, voters and friends.

And she’s made it clear that one year into her five year term, she’s not resigning from local politics.

She says that while she’s stepped away from a party, she won’t be giving up on commitments given on the doors during the election campaign.

Her resignation leaves her city council colleague, Councillor Alan Curran, as the Soc Dems only elected representative in Galway.

