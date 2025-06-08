  • Services

Efforts underway to restore damaged Alcock and Brown and Marconi Sites in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Efforts are underway to restore the historic Alcock and Brown and Marconi site between Clifden and Ballyconneely damaged by Storm Eowyn.

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is now spearheading an effort to get money from the State for the repair work.

The walkways, information boards and shelter spots on the Alcock and Brown and Marconi historic site were ripped from their mountain moorings.

Now it is a shattered memorial.

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is focused on getting State funding to restore the walks and facilities.

That is a complicated job.

Even the boardwalks were torn up as the wild winds whipped across the mountain.

The site at Derrygimbla has huge significance in the history of flying and communications.

It was there that Alcock and Brown landed after the first flight across the Atlantic in 1919, and the Marconi communication station was very close by.

Huge developments in transatlantic phone and telegraph connections were developed there between 1907 and 1922.

€200,000 is now being sought from the State to bring the historic site back to life again.

