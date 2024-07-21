Efforts to develop Greenway in Connemara take a new turn following County Council announcement
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
The efforts to develop a Greenway in Connemara have taken a new turn with the announcement by Galway County Council that they want to compulsorily acquire lands for the project.
The original plan for the Greenway from Oughterard to Clifden was given the go-ahead 12 years ago.
A lot of water has passed beneath many bridges in Connemara since an Bord Pleanála gave the green light for a Greenway from Oughterard to Clifden. At that time some Galway County Council officials envisaged action on the route in 2014 or 2015.
Land was to be given under a legal system known as permissive access, farmers and landowners would voluntarily give the land for the Greenway but maintain ownership.
No money would change hands.
However, a significant number of landowners did not agree.
Its 50 kilometres from Oughterard to Clifden and only a 6 kilometre section at Ballinahinch and a small section near Clifden are opened.
A section is under development at Recess but work has stopped there.
Galway County Council are now intent on acquiring the land compulsorily. But there is a right to appeal and to due process.
14 landowners in townlands in the areas of Clifden and Recess are now being contacted by the Council.
