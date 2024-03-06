Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway.
It’s working with the National Office in seeking approval to recruit five new posts which would make up the crisis team.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The team would comprise three Clinical Nurse Specialists, a Clinical Nurse Manager and a Social Worker.
Councillor John Connolly says this is an important development for the city.
The post Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools
Agri Aware is set to hold Farm Walk & Talk events in Mountbellew Agricultural College tomorro...
Diverse group of women to gather for AMDAF Roundtable event in Tuam
A diverse group of women will take part in a panel discussion at an event in Tuam this weekend. T...
Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year
The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major ...
Tuam area councillors push for more power on maintenance issues in private estates
There’s a push from local councillors to have more power in alleviating maintenance issues ...
Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate
A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Fa...
New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month
There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared t...
University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People
A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People...
University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets
A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding n...
Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award
A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Ga...