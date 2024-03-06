  • Services

Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway

Published:

Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway.

It’s working with the National Office in seeking approval to recruit five new posts which would make up the crisis team.


The team would comprise three Clinical Nurse Specialists, a Clinical Nurse Manager and a Social Worker.

Councillor John Connolly says this is an important development for the city.

