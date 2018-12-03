Education sessions for medical staff in Galway ahead of abortion services roll out

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Educational sessions for medical staff are to begin next week in Galway and other urban centres on ethical issues ahead of the roll out of abortion services.

The Department of Health’s told the HSE to make sure abortion services will be available in the country’s main maternity hospitals from January.

The Times Ireland edition reports training for medical workers will get underway in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick next week ahead of the anticipated rollout.

However, it’s facing opposition from a group of doctors who organised a petition of over 640 GPs, who say a serious crisis now exists over the provision of abortion services.

Some walked out of yesterday’s meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners in Dublin, claiming their voices weren’t being heard.

The College says it’s disappointed at their decision to leave.

