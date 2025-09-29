  • Services

Education Minister urged to step up over 30 year delay to new school in Ballinasloe

Education Minister urged to step up over 30 year delay to new school in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Education Minister is being urged to step up and address the ‘unacceptable’ delays in building a new school for Scoil an Chroi Naofa in Ballinasloe.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane says the long-running delays are seriously impacting children with additional needs.

The Sinn Féin TD has told the Dáil that it’s now almost three decades since the new build was promised.

Deputy Kerrane says it’s not good enought that the situation has not been dealt with yet:

