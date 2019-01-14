Education Minister urged to intervene in accommodation crisis at Tuam Educate Together

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister is being urged to intervene in providing sufficient accommodation for growing pupil numbers at the Educate Together school in Tuam.

The school was established in 2015 as part of the divestment process with 12 students and now has just under 100.

It’s based at a refurbished part of the St. Pat’s building, however it’s understood facilities are no longer fit for purpose due to growing student numbers.

Principal Nuala Burke says there are fears that there will not be sufficient room for new infants next year.

She argues the accommodation is wholly inadequate.