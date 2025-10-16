Education Minister to address Galway gathering of National Association of Principals and Deputies

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Education Minister is to address the National Association of Principals and Deputies at their conference in Galway city later this morning

Minister Helen McEntee will address the delegates in the Galmont Hotel at 9.30 this morning

A newly published report by the Association says nearly half of school principals and deputy principals are experiencing burnout at a rate almost double that of the average working population.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals says there’s no point hiring more teachers if there’s no one to lead them.

It says the recent 3 million euro funding increase to higher more deputy principals is insufficient but needs to be spent wisely.

The group is looking for Deis schools to be prioritised when those deputies are being allocated.