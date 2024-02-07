Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Education Minister has refused to be drawn on the prospect of a secondary school on Inishbofin.
During a Dáil committee meeting, Deputy Mairead Farrell said the lack of a school is a major problem for younger families who want to continue living there.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Galway West Sinn Fein TD said it also makes it very difficult for people to move back.
She argued it’s having a severe impact on the future of the island.
Speaking in response, Minister Norma Foley was unable to give any firm answer – other than that her department keeps the situation under review.
The post Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Kylemore Abbey taking steps towards a greener estate
Kylemore Abbey is making efforts to make the estate more sustainable. The estate has announced th...
Plans lodged for major development of 234 new homes in Gort
Planning permission is being sought for a major development of 234 homes in Gort. The project is ...
Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning
The time period for tomorrow’s status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway has been short...
Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm
The future is “bright” for Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea, following its sale to a UK pr...
Galway’s Blue Dot Waters highlighted in new booklets launched in Connemara
A series of booklets have been launched in Connemara, which include maps of some of the cleanest ...
Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea sold to private equity firm
Loughrea-based Chanelle Pharma has been sold to a European private equity firm. It’s been a...
City residents paying higher on average for GP visit
People in Galway city are paying higher on average for a GP visit than those living in the county...
Galway City Council to hold public information event on cow biodiversity project
Galway City Council is to hold a public information event today(Feb 7th) on a new biodiversity pi...
Public information event on planned €45m office campus in Knocknacarra
A public information event will take place in the city tomorrow (Thurs Feb 8th) about a planned 4...