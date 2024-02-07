  • Services

Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin

Published:

Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin
The Education Minister has refused to be drawn on the prospect of a secondary school on Inishbofin.

During a Dáil committee meeting, Deputy Mairead Farrell said the lack of a school is a major problem for younger families who want to continue living there.


The Galway West Sinn Fein TD said it also makes it very difficult for people to move back.

She argued it’s having a severe impact on the future of the island.

Speaking in response, Minister Norma Foley was unable to give any firm answer – other than that her department keeps the situation under review.

