Education Minister Helen McEntee to address Salthill conference

Published:

Education Minister Helen McEntee will address an event in Salthill next week. (24/4)

It’s the annual Fórsa Education Division Conference, taking place at the Galway Bay Hotel over three days.

The conference runs from Wednesday week until Friday – and it’ll feature debates, expert panel discussions and conference motions.

One highlight will be debate on access to school places for students with additional needs, and the allocation of Special Needs Assistants.

Others include the issue of assault leave and injuries at work, challenges facing refugee students, and the future of the School Completion Programme.

Education Minister Helen McEntee will address attendees on Thursday morning, while Junior Minister Michael Moynihan will also speak on Friday morning.

But before that, it’ll all kick off at the Salthill Hotel on the morning of this day week, with a special performance by 20 students with additional needs.

 

