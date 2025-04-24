  • Services

Services

Education Minister addressing Salthill conference this morning

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Education Minister addressing Salthill conference this morning
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Education Minister Helen McEnee will address an event in Salthill later this morning.

It’s the annual Fórsa Education Division Conference, which is taking place at the Galway Bay Hotel.

It comes just days after Minister McEntee was greeted at the INTO conference by a protest on the conflict in Gaza on the other side of the city.

As Minister Helen McEntee arrived as the Galmont Hotel on Tuesday, she was met with a large group of teachers carrying banners and placards in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

Today’s Fórsa event in Salthill will kick off with a special performance by 20 students with additional needs, before Minister McEntee speaks at around 10:30AM.

During her address, she’s expected announce details of the work being done to introduce a redeployment scheme for Special Needs Assistants.

It will provide greater job security for SNAs, by allowing them to be redeployed to another school, if they are no longer required in the initial school.

More like this:
no_space
Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Oughterard and Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway households are being urged to avail of free e-...

no_space
New TV series captures love on and off the ocean waves!

The lead-up to the wedding of a Connemara fisherman to a nurse unfamiliar with the world of fishi...

no_space
The ‘nuts-and-bolts’ of farm succession

THE IFA meeting on farm succession and transfer issues held last week in Athenry was described as...

no_space
Galway’s backs to the wall after falling heavily to Cats

Kilkenny 3-24 Galway 0-21 THE warning signs were there. Losing to both Wexford and Dublin i...

no_space
Welcome for lift in suckler grants of up to 50%

A 50% INCREASE in the 2025 Suckler Beef Welfare Scheme – up from €50 to €75 – has been welcomed b...

no_space
Giblin and Coleman find the net in convincing semi-final victory over Tipperary

Galway 2-9 Tipperary 0-7 By DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK GALWAY produced a devastating th...

no_space
New artist development programme launched

Arts Week with Judy Murphy The Town Hall Theatre, in partnership with Theatre Artist James Rio...

no_space
Chequered story of the Galway to Clifden Railway

Historian WILLIAM HENRY looks back at the story of the Galway to Clifden Railway, whose passenger...

no_space
Another Easter has passed as season of light says hello

Country Living with Francis Farragher IT might have been a ‘late Easter’ but yet it has come a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up