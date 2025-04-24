Education Minister addressing Salthill conference this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Education Minister Helen McEnee will address an event in Salthill later this morning.

It’s the annual Fórsa Education Division Conference, which is taking place at the Galway Bay Hotel.

It comes just days after Minister McEntee was greeted at the INTO conference by a protest on the conflict in Gaza on the other side of the city.

As Minister Helen McEntee arrived as the Galmont Hotel on Tuesday, she was met with a large group of teachers carrying banners and placards in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

Today’s Fórsa event in Salthill will kick off with a special performance by 20 students with additional needs, before Minister McEntee speaks at around 10:30AM.

During her address, she’s expected announce details of the work being done to introduce a redeployment scheme for Special Needs Assistants.

It will provide greater job security for SNAs, by allowing them to be redeployed to another school, if they are no longer required in the initial school.