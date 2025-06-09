  • Services

Education and employment roadshow to visit Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Gort this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An education and employment roadshow is set to visit Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Gort this week starting tomorrow

The roadshows are organised by Galway Rural Development, and bring together local employers, training and education organisations as well as various other bodies.

The events will take place at the Loughrea Hotel tomorrow; the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam on Wednesday; the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on Thursday; and the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort on Friday.

They’re free to attend and will take place each day from 10am until 1pm – further information is available at GRD.ie.

Organiser Freeda Garman says there’s something for everyone

