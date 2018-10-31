Educate Together awarded patronage for new Galway secondary school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Educate Together has been awarded the patronage for a new city secondary school.

It follows the completion of a decision making process by the New Schools Establishment Group.

Scoil Sinead Limited, the Galway Education and Training Board, and the Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry had also applied to run the school.

A location for the school has yet to be confirmed either on the east side of the city or Oranmore.

