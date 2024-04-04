-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Bhí an Siompóisiam eagraithe mar chuid de Phlean 5 Bliana Coiste Comhairleach d’Iorras Aithneach le tacaíocht ó Údarás na Gaeltachta, FCL,Oifig Pleanáil Teanga Chonamara Láir agus Fuinneamh Sceirde
The Economic Symposium held in Ionad na nImirceach Carna on Tuesday the 26th March featured a number of guest speakers on a range of key themes. Tomas Ó Síochain, CEO Údarás na Gaeltachta opened the Symposium and outlined the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise and experience to support the development in Iorras Aithneach and Conamara Láir.
Áine Uí Dhonnacha, Pleanáil Teanga, Elizabeth Moylan, Paula Lydon, Cósta Gaelach Chonamara agus na hOileán
The Irish language as a support to the local economy was highlighted by Peadar Mac an Iomaire, Iar Príomhfheidhmeannach, Acadamh na hOllscolaíocht Gaeilge. Media and the Arts as opportunities for growth were presented by Alan Esselmont, Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 and Gearóid Mac Donnacha, Ceannasaí RnaG. Tourism as a key player for economic development was presented by Dominic Ó Móráin and Ethna Murphy while Mac Dara Ó Cuaig, Foras na Mara, Jim Keogh,Arramara,and Micheál Ó Clochartaigh, Fuinneamh Sceirde, highlighted the Blue Economy as a significant resource.
Speaking at the Symposium Evelyn O’Toole, CEO, CSL spoke about the importance of a strong vision, resilience and sense of community when starting a company and leading a team to succeed. Joanne Mangan, Grow Remote, showcased the part working remotely can play in the economic viability of an area such a Iorras Aithneach.
Mairín Ní Choisdealbha, FCL, Áine Uí Dhonncha, Micheál Foran, Pleanáil Teanga, Eithne Nic Dhonnchadha, Aesop Teo.
Opportunities for women in business through the CUMUSÚ / Empower programme was presented by Maria Staunton ATU. This is a collaboration between ATU and Údarás na Gaeltachta.
The symposium was an opportunity to network and share ideas and was attended by over seventy who engaged in a mentimeter Q and A to capture the views of the attendees.
D’éirigh go h an mhaith leis an Siompóisiam agus táimid ag súil go mór leis an tuairisc a chur le cheile don chéad chéim eile.
Pictured: Seamas Breathnach, FLAG, Alan Esselmont, Árd Stiúrthóir TG4, Eithne Nic Dhonnacha, Aesop Teo, Micheál Fodan, Pleanáil Teanga, Eileen Davis, Ionad na nImirceach.
