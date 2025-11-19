  • Services

ECB Chief Economist highlights euro area challenges at University of Galway lecture

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has highlighted euro area challenges at a University of Galway lecture

Professor Lane stated while unemployment in the euro area remains low, early signs point to a weakening labour market, reflected in declining new job postings across several countries

He also emphasised increasing competition from China and warned that recent export growth has fallen substantially behind forecasts

The event was hosted by the University’s J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics as part of its flagship ‘Thinking Beyond: Thought Leadership for the Public Good’ series.

