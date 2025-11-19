ECB Chief Economist highlights euro area challenges at University of Galway lecture

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has highlighted euro area challenges at a University of Galway lecture
Professor Lane stated while unemployment in the euro area remains low, early signs point to a weakening labour market, reflected in declining new job postings across several countries
He also emphasised increasing competition from China and warned that recent export growth has fallen substantially behind forecasts
The event was hosted by the University’s J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics as part of its flagship ‘Thinking Beyond: Thought Leadership for the Public Good’ series.