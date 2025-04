This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 6.5km run/walk along the Salthill prom will take place tomorrow, Easter Monday (April 21st), to raise funds for multiple sclerosis

The money raised will help people with MS to access information, services and support on a local and national level

The route will start at Claddagh Hall and will follow the prom until Blackrock, Music and refreshments will be provided afterwards

Registration is €10 and can be paid at the Salthill Hotel