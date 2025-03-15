East Galway Speakers Attracts Most New Members in Connacht/Ulster

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

East Galway Speakers has attracted the most new members in Toastmaster clubs in Connacht/Ulster since October.

The club based at Comworks in Loughrea, also boasts the fourth highest numbers for new members across Toastmaster clubs in the UK and Ireland.

East Galway Speakers provides a safe, supportive space for people to become more confident speakers in work and social settings.

East Galway Speakers meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month in person and online. The next meeting is on Monday 24th March, in Comworks, Loughrea, at 8 pm.