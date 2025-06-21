East Galway pupils have to cross busy road for sports

An urgent call has been made for improved safety measures at an East Galway primary school where pupils have to cross a busy national road to access playing facilities.

Ballaghlea National School, just two miles from Ballygar, is located on the main N63 Claregalway to Roscommon road, which is heavily trafficked on a daily basis.

Now, Galway County Council have been asked to seek funding from both the Department of Transport and the National Roads Authority to carry out immediate safety works at this location.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council by Cllr Michael Connolly (FF) who said that children were taking their lives in their hands trying to cross the main road several times a day.

He explained that the school is located on one side of the N63, while the pupils’ playing facilities are situated across the road, which he described as potentially lethal situation.

“We need traffic calming measures to be put in place or any other solution that would make it safe for the children to cross the road,” he said.

“There have been suggestions of an underpass being provided and while this would be a solution, the chances of the National Roads Authority or any other body funding this are remote.

“The pupil numbers are increasing because it is recognised as a great primary school in terms of both education and sporting achievements, but the safety of pupils has to be paramount,” Cllr Connolly added.

He was supported by Cllr Alan Harney (FG) who said that Leitrim National School, which is around five miles from Loughrea, had implemented several road safety measures, including reducing speed limits and promoting safe routes to school.

Cllr Harney suggested that a designated pedestrian crossing at Ballaghlea NS could well improve the situation for pupils but urged Galway County Council to progress this serious issue as soon as possible.

There was a suggestion from Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) that a barrier be put in place, similar to those used at railway crossings, to allow the pupils cross the road safely.

“We cannot leave these children vulnerable to passing traffic on what is an incredibly busy stretch of road. They are taking their lives in their hands,” the Williamstown councillor added.

Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy said that he had met with teachers at the school to ascertain what can be done regarding the current situation.

He explained that it would cost a huge amount of money to implement safety measures and that the Council were not in a financial position to carry out these works.

However, Mr Troy gave an undertaking to engage with the Department of Education with regard to financing such a project as landowners in the immediate area would have to be consulted as there was very little space on one side of the road for safety measures to be provided.

Pictured: Cllr Alan Harney