East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford

A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager for the Roscommon and Longford regions.

Gabriel Trayers has almost 30 years experience working for Teagasc in addition to his farming background in Glinsk.





He also previously worked as a drystock advisor for the Galway and Clare region, based in Tuam.

Mr.Trayers’s new role will include offering advisory services for farmers and education courses in the regional offices in Roscommon and Longford.

