East Galway Landfill is fourth most complained about waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway Landfill was the fourth most complained about waste facility in the country last year.

That’s according to the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

It shows that there were 57 complaints made against the waste facility in Kilconnell in 2017, just behind Irish Cement Limited Limerick, Rosderra Irish Meats Group, Edenderry and Waterford-based Arrow Group.