An East Galway farmer is to host a farm walk this weekend to promote the benefits of the native Galway Sheep.

As a Farming for Nature Ambassador, Blátnaid Gallagher wants to show how native sheep breeds can control overgrown land and promote varied wildlife.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

In response to the lack of appreciation for native Irish wool, Blátnaid founded the Galway Wool Co-op with other local Galway sheep farmers.

The farm walk in Killoran near Aughrim will take place this Sunday (August 11th) with an attendance fee of 10 euro.

It will offer a chance to learn about all the processes involved in native sheep farming.

The post East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming appeared first on Galway Bay FM.