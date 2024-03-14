East Galway Councillors angry at Aircoach decision to cease services to Dublin

Ballinasloe Councillors have reacted with anger and disappointment to the announcement that Aircoach is to cease operation of its Galway to Dublin service from April 8th.

In a statement, the operator explained that the reason for the decision was due to the route not being commercially viable.





With Aircoach exiting the route next month, and Bus Eireann discontinuing its 20/X20 route since July 2021, the only multi-stop service for Galway-Ballinasloe-Athlone-Dublin-Dublin Airport will be provided by Citylink.

Speaking to John Mulligan at the Ballinasloe District meeting in Williamstown, Cathaoirleach Declan Geraghty said it’s sad to see a service being lost.

