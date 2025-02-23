Early education holds key to future success

Nearly two-thirds of the public in Connacht believe the early education of children is as important as primary and secondary school.

Since Early Childhood Ireland began commissioning polls eight years ago, attitudes have changed significantly. Where it was once seen as a support for working parents, parents and teachers clearly understand its crucial role in a child’s development.

Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, Frances Byrne, said that, as well as 61% of Connacht respondents agreeing that the education of children aged under five is as important as for older kids, 71 % support the free provision of early years education for all children.

“We see that 98% of three year olds are enrolled in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme for two years, which speaks for itself how importantly it is viewed but hundreds are on waiting lists – people tell us they put their unborn child on a creche waiting list before they even tell extended family they are pregnant,” she told the Connacht Tribune.

“We need to move to a five-year capacity planning cycle for early years so that every child can access quality education. Even though investment has increased in the last few years, we’re dealing with decades of under-investment.”

While successive governments have started to address affordability for parents, they have done little to encourage an increase in capacity or address serious issues with staff retention.

“Our members would say that putting staff who have the same qualifications as teacher on the same level of pay and conditions would be absolutely transformative. Even if they named a date to bring them up to the same level – that would have a huge impact on whether staff stay and if they decided to back to college at night and get further qualifications.

“It’s entirely doable and entirely costable. It happens in other countries where the sector attracts the best and brightest. A minimum rate for an educator is €13.65, higher if they’re named a lead educator – that’s a stark difference to a starting teacher’s salary of €42,000.”

Early Childhood Ireland want the government to pay the wages of suitably qualified early childhood educators the same way they pay teachers in public schools. In Ireland 75% of services are operated as private businesses, with the corporate chains increasing their share of the sector.

“With thousands of children awaiting crèche places across the country, it’s clear we are nowhere near delivering the access that 71 % of people in Connacht believe every child should have. The government needs to do more than just reduce fees — major progress in capacity planning at local and national levels is essential.”

Last September parents at a major Galway creche chain saw their fees skyrocket by up to 40%.

Spraoi and Sonas, which runs nine childcare centres in the city, Gort, Clarinbridge and Tuam, exited the ‘core funding’ scheme operated by the State to subsidise the cost of childcare. Core funding pays childcare providers grants towards their operating costs but on condition that fees remained the same as they were on September 30, 2021 and their accounts were available for inspection.

Clarinbridge weekly fees went up from €185 to €260 and in Tirellan off the Headford Road charges increased from €197.50 to €260 when they exited the scheme, with the owner stating that the lower fees rendered the service unviable.

Ms Byrne said their members were faced with difficult choices to increase fees.

“Members have been making a credible case for increased fees. Energy bills increased overnight, staff costs increased. There needs to be a quicker response from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth on these issues.”

Pictured: Survey… Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, Frances Byrne.