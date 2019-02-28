Early BPS opening is welcomed by farmers

FARMERS have been urged to make use of the earlier opening window this year for the BPS (Basic Payments Scheme) to ensure that there are no last-minute glitches with their applications.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, confirmed that the scheme was ‘up-an-running’ for applications, all of which must now be made online.

He said that farmers would be receiving a BPS information pack in the post containing terms and conditions of the scheme as well as maps and land details.

It is now part of EU regulations that applications must be submitted online – last year, all applications were completed in this manner.

The closing date for BPS applications is Wednesday, May 15 and Minister Creed has urged all farmers and advisors to avail of the early opening of the application process now – rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

“The earlier opening of the scheme will provide ample time for farmers to familiarise themselves with the online application facility and to submit their applications before the deadline,” said Minister Creed.

